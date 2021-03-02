Airmen can get 10% off tax preparation at H&R Block

Shoppers can eat healthy, save on Salad Wednesdays

The Wright-Patterson community can save money while making healthy eating choices every Wednesday at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants.

Exchange diners save $2 on all salads priced $4 or more each Wednesday at any Exchange direct-operated restaurant. Diners can save an additional 10% when using their MILITARY STAR card.

Participating Wright-Patterson Exchange restaurants include:

· Burger King

· Charley’s Philly Steaks

· Subway

“The Exchange is committed to helping the Wright-Patterson community stay fit to fight,” said Chan. “Saving with Salad Wednesdays makes it easier to choose better-for-you options.

“The Exchange is a partner in the Air Force Smart Fueling initiative. All Exchange restaurants offer better-for-you menu choices to support Warfighters’ readiness and resiliency.”

Healthy dining choices are part of the Exchange’s BE FIT program, which takes a holistic approach to the military community’s well-being, including offering fitness equipment and gear, wellness services, live virtual workouts and more. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/befit for more information.

New MILITARY STAR accounts receive 15% off

Spring is almost here, and savings are blooming at the Wright-Patterson BX. Airmen and military shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR account from March 12 to 25 will receive 15% off on all first-day purchases, instead of the regular 10%. The discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.

Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases – including at the commissary and Exchange mall vendors – and receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points. Rewards exclude military clothing.

Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders;

5 cents off every gallon of fuel at Exchange fuel locations;

10% off all Exchange restaurant purchases;

The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards; rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval;

No annual, late or over-limit fees;

Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

“It matters where you shop, and it matters what payment you use,” said Chan. “Shopping the Wright-Patterson BX puts money back into the community, and using the MILITARY STAR card helps shoppers save money, too.”

A 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through funding for critical on-installation quality-of-life programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on transaction fees – savings that add up to millions of dollars a year – which allows the Exchange to better support warfighters and their families.

New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.

All honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card shopping the Exchange online. Veterans with a service-connected disability are eligible to shop in stores. For more information, veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.