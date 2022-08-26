A.J. Wagner dies; longtime public servant was judge, ran for Dayton mayor

Wagner had shared social media posts about his recent battle with cancer. In July, he made a post titled “Ups and Downs” that talked about some treatment he needed, as well as about his time on the bench and receiving an unexpected gift.

“I had the honor of spending ten years as a judge in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas where I presided over murder, rape, kidnapping, drug, and other felony cases,” the post says. “After I retired, I served six months as a Magistrate in the Dayton Municipal Court hearing cases for traffic tickets, evictions, jaywalking, open containers, bicycle offenses, dog bites and the like. I was there on a temporary basis until the court filled the position permanently. Of the two, I preferred the Municipal Court. I preferred not sending people to prison.”

“Anyway, when I left the Municipal Court in 2011, I left behind my judicial robe. I wouldn’t be needing it, and it was then available for the new magistrate or any other acting magistrate. Today, the Court, with a lovely card signed by the five Municipal Court Judges, the Magistrates, and the Court Administrator, I received my judges’ robe. A pleasant surprise.”

“I am truly blessed. Mostly, I have ups.”