Alcohol could be a factor in fatal Preble County crash

The driver of a Nissan, 22-year-old Spend Hunt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

An ambulance transported the 53-year-old Germantown man driving the Jeep to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ohio 122 was closed for four hours while deputies investigated.

Gasper Twp., Eaton and Camden Fire and EMS crews and the Preble County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash. Eaton police and the Ohio Department of Transportation also assisted at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.