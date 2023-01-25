BreakingNews
Aldi grocery chain plans to open new store in Troy
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Aldi grocery chain plans to open new store in Troy

Local News
By
20 minutes ago

TROY — Aldi Inc. plans to locate a grocery store along Troy Town Drive in Troy.

The address is listed as 50 Troy Town Drive, just west of Interstate 75 and south of Ohio 41. Troy Mayor Robin Oda posted on social media that the store will be located between Frisch’s Big Boy and the Holiday Inn Express.

The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to hear a request by the business for a variance to the city’s rear-yard setback requirement for the building. A 25-foot setback is normally required, and a 16-foot variance is being sought, according to a required legal notice for the BZA hearing.

The application states the variance is needed because of the shape of the selected lot and the inability to provide all space required.

Troy City Council also will be asked to approve easements for the property.

Aldi already has another Miami County location on Piqua’s west side.

Oda said Aldi representatives had come to Troy “several times to look at multiple properties and to meet with staff.” She said the project was in the works for several years, and praised city Development Director Tim Davis for leading the project.

In Other News
1
Swanky D.C. dinners between FirstEnergy execs and Householder led to...
2
Kroger to open new Marketplace in Miamisburg on Friday
3
Winter weather: Wright-Patterson on a four-hour delay
4
UPDATE: Dayton city commission to meet in person
5
Avoid tickets, tows — remove parked cars from snow emergency routes

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top