Alex-Bell Road closing for weeks for repairs, improvements to culverts

Washington Twp. is providing a heads up to motorists traveling busy Alex-Bell Road.
Starting Monday, Montgomery County will start making repairs and improvements to multiple storm drainage culverts on the road, the township said in a Facebook post.
The repairs will require a complete closure of the road east of Ladera Trail and west of Mad River Road and are anticipated to take three weeks.
Detour signs will be posted.
