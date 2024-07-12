BreakingNews
Alex-Bell Road closing for weeks for repairs, improvements to culverts

Local News
1 hour ago
Washington Twp. is providing a heads up to motorists traveling busy Alex-Bell Road.

Starting Monday, Montgomery County will start making repairs and improvements to multiple storm drainage culverts on the road, the township said in a Facebook post.

The repairs will require a complete closure of the road east of Ladera Trail and west of Mad River Road and are anticipated to take three weeks.

Detour signs will be posted.

