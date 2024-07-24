All BMV locations open, operational after tech outage

The issues plaguing the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and title services from Friday’s worldwide internet outage have been handled, and all BMV locations are open and operational, Ohio Department of Public Services spokesman Brett Crow confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday afternoon, Lindsey Bohrer, assistant director of communications for ODPS, said she was checking to see how many locations are still affected and that “the BMV is working as quickly as possible to restore services to all agencies.”
She said customers could find many of the service BMV offers in person online at www.bmvonline.dps.ohio.gov.
