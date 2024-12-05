Alter names new president for Catholic school

Alter’s leadership team said they intend to begin the search for a new principal in January and expect to have a new principal in place before Lambert’s move to president next July.

“This dual model will provide stronger leadership and more focused attention on both the academic and operational aspects of the school, allowing us to better serve our students and families and position the school for future success,” said Ellen S. Miller, board president. “We believe this approach will ensure that our school continues to thrive and remain faithful to its mission of providing a well-rounded, Catholic education.”

Lambert will oversee the broader institutional aspects of the school, including strategic planning, community engagement, and financial sustainability.

“This new role will allow me to focus on ensuring the growth, stability, and mission of our school in a broader context, working with our dedicated faculty, staff, families, and the larger community to enhance the faith formation and educational experience we provide,” Lambert said.

Lambert said she has enjoyed her time as principal and looks forward to continuing the mission of Catholic education in a different capacity.

“I am excited about what lies ahead, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with the community to support the educational experience of all of our Alter Knights,” Lambert said.

Lambert is the school’s second president in its history since opening in 1962. Father Jim Manning was the first president of Alter, serving in that role from 2005 until his retirement in 2016. Manning died in September, according to his obituary.