Amazon opens another Dayton-area facility that will employ hundreds of workers

Amazon this week opened a new state-of-the-art delivery station in Dayton that will employ about 300 workers.

This comes just a couple weeks after the giant online retailer launched a new fulfillment center in Union on Union Airpark Boulevard that eventually will have about 2,000 workers on the payroll.

The new 141,000-square-foot delivery station is located at 3134 Lightner Road, just north of the Dayton International Airport.

Delivery stations are the “last mile” part of the company’s ordering process and they are supposed to help speed the time it takes to get products and packages to customers.

Packages are shipped to delivery stations from “neighboring” fulfillment and sortation centers, the company said.

The packages are loaded into vans and other vehicles and delivered to customers.

“Delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex,” the company said.

Ohio is now home to 17 Amazon delivery stations and 16 fulfillment and sortation centers.