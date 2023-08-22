Amazon opens huge Dayton airport facility that will employ 2,000 workers

Amazon, one of the world’s largest online retailers, says it has officially opened a new, state-of-the-art robotics Amazon fulfillment center near Dayton that will employ about 2,000 workers.

The new 2.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center is called LUK2 and is located near the Dayton International Airport. The facility’s address is 1835 Union Airpark Blvd.

The fulfillment center, which will begin processing and delivering customer orders on Aug. 31, will be responsible for activities like picking, packing and shipping smaller customer items such as books, electronics, and toys, Amazon said.

“We’re excited to officially launch our next-generation robotics Amazon fulfillment center, and we’re thrilled to create great local jobs in a safe, engaging, and fun work environment where people can grow their careers in Dayton, Ohio,” said General Manager Mike Owens.

Amazon said its average starting pay is $19 per hour and that employees receive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) plan with a 50 percent match beginning on the first day.

Amazon says it has created more than 37,000 jobs in Ohio and invested more than $20 billion across the state.

Last year, this newspaper reported that Amazon could become one of Montgomery County’s largest private employers after it opens this facility and a new warehouse and “last mile” delivery station at 3134 Lightner Road in Dayton.