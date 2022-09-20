BreakingNews
Report card takeaway: Ohio still behind in math, literacy from pre-pandemic levels
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Amazon remains committed to Wilmington Air Park hub, study says

Amazon ground crews position a 767 cargo plan for offload at the Wilmington Air Park in July 2021. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Amazon ground crews position a 767 cargo plan for offload at the Wilmington Air Park in July 2021. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By
10 minutes ago
With CVG, Wilmington is an Amazon Air ‘nerve center’

Wilmington Air Park, with Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport, are “increasingly the nerve center of Amazon Air’s domestic operation,” a new university study proclaims.

Flights from the airport near Hebron, Ky. airport grew markedly since March 2022, expanding from 26 to 44 daily, said the report released Tuesday from DePaul University’s Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development.

“Amazon remains committed to Wilmington Air Park (known by its three-letter ILN designation), which is just 60 miles by highway from CVG (Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport),” the report’s authors said.

ExploreWilmington Air Park becomes an Amazon Air ‘linchpin’

“Flight activity there has held steady over the past year, although it has fallen modestly from 24.2 to 20.4 daily since March,” the report added, referring to Amazon’s operation in Wilmington. “This airport pair — and CVG in particular — are increasingly the nerve center of Amazon Air’s domestic operation.”

That modest drop may be only temporary, said Joseph Schwieterman, a professor in DePaul’s School of Public Service and one of the report’s authors.

“We expect Wilmington Air Park to remain, along with CVG, part of a dual hub system in the Cincinnati-Dayton area,” Schwieterman told this news outlet. “Wilmington continues to have a very expansive set of overnight flights, making it an important part of Amazon’s system providing next day delivery. It remains on of Amazon Air’s largest hubs.”

“ATSG’s presence at Wilmington Air Park at large Amazon facilities nearby also makes it an important logistics center for Amazon,” he added, referring to an air cargo carrier based at Wilmington.

The percentage of its flights serving U.S. destinations accounted for by CVG and ILN grew from approximately 14% to 21% in the six months leading up to September 2022, the report said.

Amazon’s operation in Wilmington —which opened in spring 2019, following a pilot operation — is where the spokes of a massive cargo-sorting hub meet, with 1,100 employees (as of last July) working across 1.1 million square feet of space — 550,000 square feet on each of two levels.

Combined ShapeCaption
An Amazon employee at Wilmington Air Park in July 2021.

An Amazon employee at Wilmington Air Park in July 2021.

Combined ShapeCaption
An Amazon employee at Wilmington Air Park in July 2021.

Amazon was pleased with the outcome of the pilot project in Wilmington, even though the company decided in 2017 to build its main, $1.5 billion hub at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport.

“The expansion in the Ohio Valley supports next-day fulfillment of products that can’t be easily stocked at all regional warehouses and paves the way for expanded third-party delivery, a sector dominated by FedEx and UPS,” the DePaul report said.

Wilmington departures are more tightly concentrated in the early morning hours than CVG, with most occurring between midnight and 1:45 a.m., the report states.

CVG and ILN appear to have an average of around 84 takeoffs and landings daily, and close to 100 on the busiest days, it said.

Amazon has helped transform the Wilmington Air Park. Cargo traffic at Wilmington grew 289% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to a February 2021 analysis by DePaul University. Amazon is the reason why.

Questions were sent to Amazon representatives about the report Tuesday.

In Other News
1
Report card takeaway: Ohio still behind in math, literacy from...
2
Best of Dayton: Who has the best patio dining? Here are the finalists
3
Ready to fly? Wright State University to offer pilot training
4
Area school first to start nonprofit to help students, families in need
5
JUST IN: Fairborn approves new restaurant featuring outdoor patio

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top