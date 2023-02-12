Amid teacher shortage, here’s why one local Black student wants to be an educator

Chenae Roker, a junior at Central State University, always had the goal of changing the world, and now she has figured out how.
“I think the best way to do that is to be a teacher,” said Roker, who is studying special education with hopes of becoming a high school teacher in the future.
“I always had great teachers growing up. All of my teachers were Black, and they inspired me to do great things,” said Roker, who is originally from the Bahamas. Roker said she was able to connect with and relate to her teachers, and she hopes to inspire students the same way when she enters her profession.
Ohio has a shortage of teachers of color. About 91% of teachers in Ohio are white, according to Ohio Department of Education data. Locally, the number of Black teachers in some counties ranges from 9% to 1%, according to ODE data analyzed by the Dayton Daily News. Ohio’s student population is 68% white and 17% Black.
Experts say minority students benefit from having teachers who look like them in that those teachers provide role models and can identify with some of the experiences of the students they are teaching. Ohio needs more teachers like Roker.
“I was able to relate to my teachers, and I want my students to be able to relate to me,” Roker said. “I want my students to be able to say they had a teacher who encouraged them to go above and beyond, to never let the little things in life stop them.”
Roker has been able to work with a variety of public schools through her time at Central State University, including Columbus and Centerville. Next month, they will also be connecting with a school district in Illinois. Roker said she has connected with districts in urban areas and hopes to stay in Ohio after she graduates, potentially working for a district like Columbus.
“My professors have taught me a lot,” Roker said. “With the support system I have now, I wouldn’t change who I am now.”
