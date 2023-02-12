Amid teacher shortage, here’s why one local Black student wants to be an educator

Experts say minority students benefit from having teachers who look like them in that those teachers provide role models and can identify with some of the experiences of the students they are teaching. Ohio needs more teachers like Roker.

“I was able to relate to my teachers, and I want my students to be able to relate to me,” Roker said. “I want my students to be able to say they had a teacher who encouraged them to go above and beyond, to never let the little things in life stop them.”

Roker has been able to work with a variety of public schools through her time at Central State University, including Columbus and Centerville. Next month, they will also be connecting with a school district in Illinois. Roker said she has connected with districts in urban areas and hopes to stay in Ohio after she graduates, potentially working for a district like Columbus.

“My professors have taught me a lot,” Roker said. “With the support system I have now, I wouldn’t change who I am now.”