Winsupply acquires Tennessee-based waterworks distribution company

Jeff Dice, president of Winsupply Inc. said he welcomes Meter Supply into the Winsupply family.

“Together, we will leverage our combined strengths to achieve new levels of success in the Memphis waterworks market,” Dice said in a news release.

Jerry Deming, Meter Supply’s president, said he looks forward to continuing in a management capacity and transitioning leadership to Casey Belew, who will assume the president’s role. Belew is relocating from River Valley Winwater, where he was mentored by Michael Carter, that company’s president.

Belew completed Winsupply’s Management Development Training Program in 2023, preparing him for this transition to president at Meter Supply.

“The acquisition of Meter Supply is a significant strategic move for us, as it allows us to expand our waterworks portfolio in Memphis, Tennessee,” Greg Holbrock, Winsupply’s vice president of mergers and acquisitions due diligence and financial integration, said. “We are confident that the cultural alignment between Jerry, his team, and the Winsupply family of companies will pave the way for a successful partnership.

Winsupply is in the business of construction wholesaling, every day supplying thousands of different products to contractors and installers nationwide.

It shares risk and equity with partner companies — more than 650 of them — nationwide.

In the Winsupply business model, Winsupply is the majority owner of the local companies. The company said that reflects “a shared-ownership business model in which local entrepreneurs have the autonomy to decide how best to serve their customers and to share in the financial risks and rewards of ownership.”