Amy Gayheart will be Fairborn schools superintendent after Lolli’s retirement

Gayheart has over 25 years of experience in public education, according to Fairborn City Schools. She is a 1991 graduate of Fairborn High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in English education from Wright State University and holds a masters of education from Liberty University in school counseling.

Gayheart has been employed with Fairborn City Schools for 26 years and previously served as an English language arts teacher at Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School.

Gayheart served as assistant principal at Fairborn High School for five years starting in 2012 and was then named Fairborn High School principal in 2017. She transitioned to director of educational services and classified personnel in 2019 and was named assistant superintendent in 2022. District officials cited her variety of experiences in human resources, instructional programming, project management and educational leadership.

She is a member of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, Ohio Association of School Personnel Administrators and serves as the Ohio SW Regional Chair and is a member of the Diversity Recruitment Educators Association for the Miami Valley (DREAM).

“We are very excited to have a Fairborn graduate at the helm,” said Fairborn Board of Education President Jerry Browning. “With Amy’s experience we can take the Fairborn City School District to the next level.”

“We are most thankful for the years of service from Superintendent Lolli,” Browning added. “Under his leadership, we have built three new schools and we have strengthened the relationships with the Fairborn community and Bath Township and will be adding a middle school. We wish him all the best in retirement.”