Antioch College to celebrate first in-person graduation since 2019

YELLOW SPRINGS — Antioch College plans to celebrate its commencement on Saturday, June 25 — the school’s first in-person commencement since 2019, and first commencement under Jane Fernandes, who became president of the college last August.
About 30 students will receive their Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees, and about half will graduate with honors at the ceremony, planned for 10 a.m. on Antioch’s campus.
Emmett Schelling, executive director of the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT), will provide the commencement address. TIME Magazine recently recognized Schelling as one of the Time100: The Most Influential People 2022.
“As Antiochians, we own our education, live experientially, and act for justice,” Fernandes said. “Emmett Schelling’s remarkable work serves as inspiration to our graduating seniors as they embark upon the rest of their lives.”
Tickets and masks are required for seating at the ceremony. Additional seating for those without tickets will be available outside of the tent on the lawn and in nearby McGregor Hall, which has a livestream of the ceremony.
The college said several musical selections will be presented by World House Choir, a diverse, multicultural, mixed-voice choir whose repertoire is drawn from different traditions, including world music, spiritual, gospel, folk, peace and justice.
The ceremony will also recognize several faculty and staff members receiving awards of excellence from the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).
