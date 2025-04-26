Antisemitic vandalism closes Miamisburg restaurant

“The morning shift manager arrived and noticed unknown individuals painted swastikas and hate messages toward Jews on multiple areas on the building,” said Ken Jarosik, public information officer for the city of Miamisburg. “Police have not identified suspects at this time, but are actively investigating.”

A police report obtained from the Miamisburg Police Department said upon arrival, police observed red spray paint on the east and south side of the building with antisemitic imagery. No further vandalism was found elsewhere on the building.

The report said police met with the opening manager of the restaurant around 8 a.m. who told an officer he wasn’t sure of potential suspects.

“He is unaware of any issues with other employees or customers,” the report stated.

Police were unable to identify suspects using cameras posted in the area, the report says.

The remains of a swastika were being power-washed off the brick facade around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The incident comes amid a nationwide spike in antisemitic incidents — a 893% increase over the last decade, according to the Anti-Defamation League — and as Jews in Dayton and around the globe hold remembrances of the atrocities of the Holocaust.

“To see this in Dayton is so frightening because this has been happening all over the country,” said Cathy Gardner, CEO Of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton.

“It makes me realize that after the Holocaust, when we said ‘Never forget,’ this is a time when we should never forget.”

The restaurant remained closed Saturday afternoon. Jarosik said it will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.