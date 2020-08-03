Fire evacuates historic Biltmore Towers senior apartment building

Biltmore Towers is evacuated as fire departments from multiple agencies responded to an apartment fire.
A portion of Main Street is blocked in front of the building at 210 N. Main St. in Dayton., which is a senior living community in the 18-story historic building.
The fire comes as the city is asking for residents to conserve water following a water main break that has affected water pressure.
Crews set up three large tanks filled with water to help battle the fire.
We are working to learn more about the cause of the fire.