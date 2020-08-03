X

Fire evacuates historic Biltmore Towers senior apartment building

A fire evacuated the historic Biltmore Towners senior apartment building at 210 N. Main St. in Dayton on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
A fire evacuated the historic Biltmore Towners senior apartment building at 210 N. Main St. in Dayton on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

By Jen Balduf

Biltmore Towers is evacuated as fire departments from multiple agencies responded to an apartment fire.

A portion of Main Street is blocked in front of the building at 210 N. Main St. in Dayton., which is a senior living community in the 18-story historic building.

The fire comes as the city is asking for residents to conserve water following a water main break that has affected water pressure.

Crews set up three large tanks filled with water to help battle the fire.

Crews set up portable water tanks to help battle a fire at the historic Biltmore Towers senior apartment building at 210 N. Main St. in Dayton. The fire occurred as the city was experiencing water pressure issues due to a water main break Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
Crews set up portable water tanks to help battle a fire at the historic Biltmore Towers senior apartment building at 210 N. Main St. in Dayton. The fire occurred as the city was experiencing water pressure issues due to a water main break Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

We are working to learn more about the cause of the fire.

