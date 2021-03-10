Arcanum man pleads guilty in Miami County child porn case

An Arcanum man pleaded guilty Wednesday to 10 felony child pornography charges.
David J. Kessler, 57, was indicted in the fall on five counts each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
He is accused of creating, reproducing or publishing obscene material that has a minor as a participant or portrayed observer and soliciting, receiving, purchasing, possessing or controlling any material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity. The indictments allege the illegal activity happened between July 2016 and August in Miami County.
The case involved the use of a website and videos that are “reprehensible,” Paul Watkins, first assistant Miami County prosecutor, told Common Pleas Judge Stacy Wall during Kessler’s November arraignment.
Kessler pleaded guilty as charged to all 10 counts as part of a plea deal, Janna Parker, an assistant county prosecutor, said. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to remain silent at sentencing.
Wall said Kessler could receive up to 67 years and six months in prison at sentencing, which was scheduled for May 3.
He will be classified as a Tier II sex offender, which means he will be required to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 180 days for 25 years following his release from prison. Wall ordered a presentence investigation.
Kessler remains free after he posted bail of $50,000 cash or surety following his fall arraignment. Wall continued the bond and told Kessler he would not be able to travel out of state for business or to see family while the case is pending. Travel had been allowed earlier by the judge, according to court records.
“Due to the nature of the offenses, I can’t allow you to travel,” Wall said Wednesday.