Arcanum man pleads guilty in Miami County child porn case

Wall said Kessler could receive up to 67 years and six months in prison at sentencing, which was scheduled for May 3.

He will be classified as a Tier II sex offender, which means he will be required to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 180 days for 25 years following his release from prison. Wall ordered a presentence investigation.

Kessler remains free after he posted bail of $50,000 cash or surety following his fall arraignment. Wall continued the bond and told Kessler he would not be able to travel out of state for business or to see family while the case is pending. Travel had been allowed earlier by the judge, according to court records.

“Due to the nature of the offenses, I can’t allow you to travel,” Wall said Wednesday.