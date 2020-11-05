Darke County man pleads not guilty to 10 porn charges

TROY — An Arcanum man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a Miami County court to 10 felony charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
David J. Kessler, 57, was indicted by a Miami County grand jury on five counts each of the two felony offenses.
Kessler is accused of creating, reproducing or publishing obscene material that has a minor as a participant or portrayed observer and soliciting, receiving, purchasing, possessing or controlling any material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity. The indictments allege the illegal activity happened in the county between July 2016 and August.
The case involved the use of a website and videos that are “reprehensible,” said Paul Watkins, first assistant Miami County prosecutor.
Watkins asked Common Pleas Judge Stacy Wall to set a substantial cash bond. Defense lawyer Jose Lopez asked her to consider Kessler had no prior criminal record. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or surety. Kessler was later freed on bail. Wall ordered him to not use the internet to access any sites involving juveniles or sexual material. A pretrial conference was set for Nov. 18.