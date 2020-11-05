Darke County man pleads not guilty to 10 porn charges

David J. Kessler, 57, was indicted by a Miami County grand jury on five counts each of the two felony offenses.

Kessler is accused of creating, reproducing or publishing obscene material that has a minor as a participant or portrayed observer and soliciting, receiving, purchasing, possessing or controlling any material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity. The indictments allege the illegal activity happened in the county between July 2016 and August.