Are you a longtime homeowner?: We want to hear from you

Thirty-eight percent of American homeowners aged 65 and older have lived in their home for more than 30 years, and another 39% have lived in their home for more than 10 years. Only about one out of every five retirement-age households moved within the last 10 years.

We’re looking to talk with local residents who will be between 59 and 77 years old this year and who moved into their homes 30 or more years ago. When did you buy your longtime lodgings and what has kept you there?