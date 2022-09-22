Are you dealing with medical debt? Tell us your story

A recent investigation in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at how medical debt is associated with subsequent worsening of social determinants of health, such as housing and food security. According to the investigation, acquiring medical debt was a risk factor for becoming food insecure, losing the ability to make rent or mortgage payments, being unable to pay for utilities, and being evicted or dealing with foreclosure.

