Area agencies to conduct joint traffic enforcement Tuesday on US 35, Route 49

A group of law enforcement agencies will take part in a joint traffic enforcement effort on U.S. 35 and state Route 49 Tuesday.
Crews from the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Trotwood Police Department will conduct the enforcement effort from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a release.
The effort is meant to reduce crashes and suppress crime as part of the Dayton Service Initiative “while bringing further awareness, education and transparency to our communities through traffic safety,” the release said.
The initiative also includes police departments in Butler Township, Huber Heights, Moraine, Riverside and Vandalia. It was formed in 2021 to attempt to reduce fatal crashes in the Dayton area
Joint enforcements are announced ahead of time to alert the public, and frequently target areas like U.S. 35 where people commonly drive at high rates of speed.
