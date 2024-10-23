Area communities get ‘road map’ for working with Wright-Patt

The result is a draft set of recommendations offering best practices and guidlines in the realms of land use, light and glare, zoning, noise, road capacity, housing availability, infrastructure, vertical obstructions and a lot more.

Called a “compatibility use plan,” the document — which can be found at www.wright-pattcog.com — is an opportunity to build on what Matrix principals found to be an already strong relationship between Dayton-area leaders and officers at Wright-Patterson, one of the nation’s most important military installations and the largest concentration of employment in one location in the state of Ohio.

“There are a lot of good things happening here, and a lot of opportunities to re-enforce those good things,” Patrick Small, a Matrix senior planner, said at an open house at the University of Dayton introducing the plan Tuesday evening.

An example of the kinds of issues involved: There are utility poles holding aloft fiber and phone lines near Ohio 235 near Wright-Patterson’s north border, noted Michael Gebhart, Fairborn’s city manager.

Though the lines are set at a typical height, every pilot approaching the base is warned of their presence, Gebhart said. No plane would likely come into contact with the lines unless there were a flight emergency of some kind, but pilots flying into the base are still made aware of them.

Gebhart said the city has inquired into the cost of moving those lines, and the members of the Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments voted to set aside funding for that move.

That’s an example of “compatibility” local leaders may have to navigate. If the new plan sheds light on those issues, it will have served its purpose, Gebhart said.

“It’s really opened the conduit (between the base and Dayton-area communities) even more ... I can’t say a bad word about this process,” he said.

Asked about the relationship between the base and the Dayton area, Mike Hrapla, Matrix director of planning, offered a thumbs up and called it “strong.”

“There’s always room for improvement,” Hrapla said. “But it’s very, very positive.”

Fairborn, Dayton, Huber Heights, Bath Twp.-Greene County, Riverside and Beavercreek and other communities are represented on the Council of Governments.

The Wright-Patterson council is considered a municipal government in Ohio. It can pass laws and spend money much like other municipal governance bodies.

A draft of the compatibility use plan can be found under the word “studies” on the top road of the web site’s front page.

Public comments on the draft are encouraged. They are due by Nov. 7.

Beyond that, it’s Matrix’ expectation that the plan will be a living document that will be periodically updated.

“The next phase is implementing it, executing the playbook,” said Celeste Werner, Matrix chief of strategic development.