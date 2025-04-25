Area congressional Republicans prep for federal tax, budget debate

Goal No. 1 for the GOP is to renew Trump’s 2017 individual tax cuts, which expire at the end of this year.

“American families and small businesses urgently need tax relief in order to thrive,” argues U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus, whose district includes much of Clark and Miami counties.

While Republicans agree on the overall goal — the details could get tricky. For example, Trump wants Congress to not only extend his expiring tax cuts, but also to enact new ideas, like no taxes on tips, no taxes on overtime pay, and no taxes on Social Security benefits.

It’s not immediately clear how GOP leaders will put together the pieces of that legislative puzzle — but their basic argument remains familiar.

“Ohioans deserve to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Husted.

Along with action on tax cuts, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, says one of the most important components of this package will be finding ways to cut federal spending.

“We have a financial crisis of overspending,” Turner said earlier this month before Easter break. “We need to make certain that we — one — move forward with this tax package that can result in economic growth — and two — cut spending in the federal government.”

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, was a holdout on the budget framework previously, expressing concerns it could add trillions to the national debt. Davison expressed optimism on social media Thursday about budget process starting Monday.

“Congress must meet the moment,” he posted on X. “We can only afford a government small enough to fit within the Constitution.”

Next week, the @HouseGOP will continue to build detail into The One Big Beautiful Bill @realDonaldTrump has called upon us to complete. Congress must meet the moment.



We can only afford a government small enough to fit within the Constitution. — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) April 24, 2025

Like the tax portion of this measure, what will be acceptable in terms of budget cuts — or budget “savings” — might differ among GOP lawmakers.

For example, Turner has very publicly ruled out voting for anything that might be described as a cut in Medicaid.

“The president has been very clear that we’re not cutting Medicaid,” the Dayton Republican said.

Not surprisingly, Ohio Democrats see something much more sinister in this emerging GOP plan.

“In order to pay for tax cuts for the super wealthy, congressional Republicans are planning to cut nearly a trillion in healthcare,” said U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati. “This is wrong.”

“Cutting Medicaid, SNAP, and Pell Grants to give tax cuts to billionaires is wrong,” echoed U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Cleveland.

Republicans are using a special process known as “budget reconciliation,” which allows the GOP to move a tax and budget package through the Senate without the threat of a filibuster. That means only a simple majority will be needed to approve the plan — not 60 votes.

While some GOP lawmakers have demanded “single subject bills” in Congress, this package will be anything but that. It’s likely to combine all sorts of tax changes with budget cuts, as well as more money for the Pentagon and immigration enforcement.

“It is more important now, than ever, that we pass the one big, beautiful bill,” Trump said earlier this month.

Republicans hope they can get that done this summer.