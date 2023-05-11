Area county election boards gearing up for statewide Aug. 8 election

Warren County Elections Director Brian Sleeth echoed this, saying his election board is beginning to reach out to poll workers.

But Sleeth fears that a lot of elections officials have notified poll workers and polling locations earlier this year that there would not be an August special election, meaning some may have made other plans or polling locations won’t be available.

The work to prepare for Aug. 8 is paired with county election boards still wrapping up the May 2 special election, which the boards are expected to certify in mid-May.

“We hoped to take a breather, but we’re going to keep plowing on,” Sleeth said.

August elections costly

On the horizon, too, is anticipation over where the money will come from to fund the special election, which the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office estimated will cost more than $15 million.

Joseph said Wednesday’s resolution did not include any funding for the state’s election boards, but his board did receive a directive from the secretary of state’s office saying county boards will be reimbursed for the special election.

Montgomery County’s last August election was in 2022, costing the county more than $382,000 and rendering a turn-out of 6%.

Joseph said this upcoming August election will look different from last year’s, which included fewer polling locations than what this year’s countywide special election will require. The election board is also expecting a higher turn-out for the Aug. 8 election than past years, meaning more absentee ballots will likely be requested and mailed out.

“It will be a much larger expense… that’s out of our control,” Joseph said. “But we’re fortunate that we’ve got a lot of people that that really care about our community here in Montgomery County, and they’re going to do what needs to be done.”

Greene County election board director Alisha Lampert said that her county and others did not budget for an August election.

“It did come as a surprise,” she said. “But we are a professional office, we will be prepared to put on an August special no matter what, because that is our job.”

Abortion rights at core

An abortion rights amendment could go in front of voters as soon as November. Supporters of the resolution worked to set the Ohio Constitution change issue in a special August election ahead of the general election.

Voters in August will be asked if the threshold for approving amendments to the Ohio Constitution should be changed from a majority (1 more vote than 50%) to 60%.

Ohio Right to Life president Michael Gonidakis said Wednesday was a “great day for democracy.”

“Ohioans are grateful that the Ohio House and Ohio Senate trust ‘we the people’ by creating an election for all of us to self-determine what Ohio’s future may look like,” he said. “... the future of our state’s constitution now rests completely in the hands of the people—not the political class—to debate amongst ourselves and come to a consensus.”

Dr. Lauren Beene, the executive director of Ohio Physicians Rights and Protect Choice Ohio called the supermajority amendment “craven political maneuvering.”

“The desperate plot to silence the voters will fail,” she said. “We are confident Ohioans will defeat the anti-democracy amendment in August then pass our reproductive freedom amendment this fall.”

The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 8 election is July 10. Early voting begins the next day.