Area hospitals have restrictions on visitations due to increase in respiratory cases

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association member of hospitals have these restrictions:

-- No visitation by anyone who is ill with any respiratory symptoms including coughing or fever, etc.

-- No visitation by anyone under age 14

Hospitals may institute more restrictive visitation policies if they serve specific patient populations such as pediatric, burn, transplant or ICU patients. Hospitals will implement visitation restrictions with the utmost sensitivity and respect to patients and their families. Hospital employees will work with patients on a case-bycase basis to ensure that patients receive the support needed to assist them throughout the continuum of care.

“The action of restricting visitors exhibiting respiratory symptoms, including a fever or cough, and children under the age of fourteen is an important precautionary measure,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, president and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

“Hospitals want to ensure they can keep patients and employees safe from respiratory infections, including the seasonal flu virus, in order to provide the highest quality of healthcare available in the region,” she said.

To keep from spreading respiratory infections to others, doctors recommend careful handwashing, coughing and sneezing into a sleeve or a tissue, and staying home from work or school for at least 24 hours after an individual is fever free.