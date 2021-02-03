X

Armed Forces Entertainment launches 70th anniversary concert series

ajc.com

Local News | 11 minutes ago
By Contributed story
Past musicians return for virtual performances

On Sept. 13, 1951, the Armed Forces Professional Entertainment branch was established as a division of the Department of the United States Army to reach military personnel and their families at military bases around the world with entertainment.

The goal was to help them have fun and relax with comedy, music, theater, dance, sports and magic. 70 years later, AFE’s mission remains the same.

To help AFE celebrate before physical tours are back in full effect, tour alumni will kick off 2021 with a virtual concert series recorded exclusively for YouTube and Facebook Watch.

YouTube Channel - www.youtube.com/armedforcesentertainment

Facebook Page - www.facebook.com/ArmedForcesEntertainment

Be on the lookout as the following musicians debut intimate performances in the new series. Subscribe and click the “bell” to receive alerts and notifications for all AFE videos and shows:

  • Chris Kroeze
  • Angie Keilhauer
  • Pop ROCKS!
  • Jason Lee McKinney Band
  • Kenny Foster
  • Sick Puppies
  • Rachel Lipsky
  • Wes Cook Band
  • Danika Portz

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.