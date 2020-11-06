Arrest warrant issued for Dayton man charged in shooting

Charges were filed Friday in Dayton Municipal Court against Jermaine M. Fredrick for the Oct. 30 shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue. Fredrick is charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction.

“Jermaine M. Fredrick pulled out a firearm and shot at (the victim), striking him multiple times,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in the case.