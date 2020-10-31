911 call: Man shot in stomach in Dayton

Dayton police and medics were called Friday night to a shooting.
A man was shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue, according to a 911 call log.
“Can you please send an ambulance?," a 911 caller said before handing the phone to the gunshot victim.
“Please get here, please,” the victim kept repeating.
“I can’t breathe. I was shot in the stomach I can’t breathe,” he said. “Please get here, please.”
The shooting victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. His condition was not immediately known.
The shooter was described as a 35-year-old man with a thick build who stands about 5 feet 7 inches wearing a black hoodie and black bubble coat, He was believed to be on foot in the area, according to initial reports.