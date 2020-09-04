Arrest warrant: Suspect stole car with 2-year-old girl inside, left her on side of road

Charles Rucker, who works for R&L Hero Deliver, which delivers for Amazon, spotted Haleigh still strapped in her car seat in some brush along the side of Adair Avenue in Harrison Twp. while he was making deliveries. He pulled her out to get her away from the bugs and mosquitoes and called 911.

“I’m an Amazon driver and there’s a little girl strapped into a car seat just sitting on the side on the road,” Rucker told the 911 dispatcher. “She’s not in a vehicle. She’s just sitting here on the side of the road.”

Thanks to Rucker, police were able to reunite Haleigh with her mother, Razshae Wood.

As she held her daughter, Razshae Wood described the horror she felt after learning her daughter was missing.

“I just got a call from my husband saying the car is gone and Haleigh is asleep in the back,” she said. “He was just crying and freaking out and I was crying and freaking out … I didn’t care about the car, I just wanted my daughter to be OK,” she said. “I just thank God she’s OK.”