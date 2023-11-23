ArriveSafe offers free rides over Thanksgiving holiday in Montgomery County

Montgomery County residents have no excuses for getting behind the wheel after celebrating with alcohol over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Residents can scan a QR code on their smartphones to get a voucher for up to $30 off an Uber ride home through the ArriveSafe program, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced Wednesday.

ArriveSafe is in effect now through 6 a.m. Sunday and offers one free ride per person to Montgomery County addresses only to help eliminate drunken driving crashes around the holidays.

This is the second year the program uses a QR code instead of a phone number, which Heck said previously will help cut down on wait times and make it easier to participate.