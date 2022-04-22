Art competition shows off creativity of Greene County students

First place winner and eighth grader Savannah Garrett is homeschooled, and entirely self-taught.

“I just kind of went with it,” Garrett said of her prizewinning piece. “Kids have big imaginations. I thought it would be cool if the clouds could talk to you, and kids could be friends with the stars.”

Sisters Aletheia and Eva Harris entered the competition together. Aletheia won third place for her jigsaw-style woodworking sculpture, titled ‘Pax.’

“I printed out the design a bunch of times, cut out the pieces of the wood, put painter’s tape on the wood pieces, and cut it out,” Aletheia said.

The students’ works are on display at the Xenia Community Public Library until May 5.