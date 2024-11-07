At least 1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

At least one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Dayton Thursday afternoon, according to Dayton police.
The crash was reported near the 1500 block of South Smithville Road around 2:14 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The road is closed in the area of Argella Avenue and Marimont Drive.
Crews on the scene expected South Smithville Road to be closed to hours as they investigate.
We will continue to update this story as information is available.
