At least 2 people injured after apartment complex fire in Troy

At least two people were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Troy on Saturday morning.
Reports of a fire came in a little after 9 a.m. at a apartment complex in the 1300 block of Trade Square West, according to the Troy Police Department. When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke was seen, police said.
At least two people were being treated for injuries, including an adult woman for smoke inhalation and some burns, police said.
The rest of the apartment tenants had to be evacuated, police said.
Additional details on the extent of the damage is not yet known.
The fire is under investigation.
We will update as we learn more.
About the Author