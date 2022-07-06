At least one dead after rollover crash on I-75 in West Carrollton; All NB lanes closed

At least one person has died following a reported rollover crash near the 47 mile marker on northbound Interstate 75 in West Carrollton.
All three northbound lanes are closed beyond state Route 725, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an investigator had been called to the scene of the crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that it received the report of the crash from West Carrollton’s dispatchers at about 8:14 p.m.
OSHP dispatchers said that troopers were on the scene and investigating, but could not release more the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
