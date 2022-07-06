BreakingNews
At least one dead after rollover crash on I-75 in West Carrollton; All NB lanes closed
dayton-daily-news logo
X

At least one dead after rollover crash on I-75 in West Carrollton; All NB lanes closed

ajc.com

Local News
By
13 minutes ago

At least one person has died following a reported rollover crash near the 47 mile marker on northbound Interstate 75 in West Carrollton.

All three northbound lanes are closed beyond state Route 725, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an investigator had been called to the scene of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that it received the report of the crash from West Carrollton’s dispatchers at about 8:14 p.m.

OSHP dispatchers said that troopers were on the scene and investigating, but could not release more the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Early voting for Aug. 2 primary starts Wednesday; Here’s how to cast...
2
Greene County opens cooling centers due to heat
3
Air conditioning snag closed Kettering rec complex in 90-degree heat
4
Proposed legislation would make it easier to prescribe drug to treat...
5
Dayton native, family flee from gunshots during Chicago mass shooting...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top