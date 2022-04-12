Two adults, one child injured after T-bone crash in Vandalia

Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital after a reported T-bone crash in Vandalia.
According to Vandalia police, the crash was reported at 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of W. National Road and Peters Pike.
Dispatchers said that a man, a woman and a child that was in the back seat of the woman’s car were reportedly injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
A total of three medics were called to the scene, two of which took patients to Miami Valley Hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
