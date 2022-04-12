BreakingNews
1 dead after semi crashes in Greene County; state Route 235 closed

One person is dead after a semi-truck crashed and rolled onto its side on state Route 235 just outside Fairborn in Bath Twp. Tuesday morning.

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash closed state Route 235 is closed near North Byron Road.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

