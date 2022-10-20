BreakingNews
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
At least one person injured in Sugarcreek Twp. crash: CareFlight requested

At least one person suffered severe injuries Thursday afternoon in a one-car crash in Sugarcreek Twp.

The crash was reported at 1:25 p.m. at Wilmington Pike and Lytle Ferry Road, according to the Sugarcreek Twp. Police Department.

A CareFlight medical helicopter was called to the crash scene.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, how many people were hurt, nor the extent of injuries.

We are working to learn more and will update this report.

