At your service: Springboro officer completes Door Dash delivery

Local News
By
Sept 3, 2024
X

A Springboro Police Officer didn’t let a group of hungry teens down recently when their Door Dash delivery driver was pulled over.

The officer took the sack of food to teens, who showed their surprise when an officer walked up the driveway.

“I’ve never seen that happen before,” one of the teens remarked in a Nest video recording, which was shared with Springboro police.

Springboro police said the encounter exemplifies the department’s “Community Partnerships for Success.”

When an officer initiated a traffic stop on a Door Dash driver, the driver was not able to leave the scene with his vehicle.

“Officer (Trevor) Hurles saw that the order was for a group of hungry tens and recruited Officer (Ciarra) Barrie, who had stopped to check on him, to finish the delivery, which was right down the street,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

In Other News
1
New mental health building at Dayton Children’s to honor Mathile family
2
Real estate trust acquires one of Northrop Grumman’s Beavercreek...
3
Old Troy Pike widening project nears completion
4
The Silos food hall adds final vendor: Ordinarie Fare owner to open new...
5
Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church to celebrate 220th anniversary

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.