Athletes in Action plans $24 million athletic facility expansion

The second stage is building a $5 million, 93,000-square-foot indoor turf field bubble for soccer matches, football games, and other sports training.

Both facilities are expected to open in the fall of 2023.

Athletes in Action currently has the capacity for around 150,000 recurring visitors per year, and expects to triple that number in the next five years.

“College, pro, gap-year athletes can come stay for an extended period of time, domestically and internationally,” Nelson said. “We’ve had folks come here for two months for training, and some who will live here for a six-month period, so it enhances your ability to do that. Plus you have five months of programming for all those outdoor sports that you can house during the winter, so that’s an additional boon.”

Athletes In Action has a presence on more than 200 college campuses across the nation and is present in more than 90 countries. The organization’s Xenia campus has hosted visitors from over 60 nations, and yearly hosts teams ranging from middle school and high school students to college-level and professional athletes.