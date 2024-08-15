AtriCure poised to grow Warren County workforce by 400 jobs

AtriCure produces surgical treatments and therapies for medical procedures, the treatment of atrial fibrillation — a heart rhythm condition that affects nearly 40 million people — left atrial appendage management, and post-operative pain management.

“With our history of delivering innovative solutions and advancing standards of care that improve lives around the globe, we are thrilled to continue our expansion in Mason,” said Michael Carrel, AtriCure’s president and chief executive. “This project underscores continued growth as we pursue our commitment to reaching more patients, reinforces our connection to the community, and reflects our strong and cooperative partnership with the city of Mason and the state of Ohio.”

AtriCure’s expanded campus will house up to 120,000 square feet of new laboratory, research and development, office and advanced manufacturing space, the company said in a statement.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority Thursday approved a 2.181%, 12-year job creation tax credit for this project. That means for that 12 years, AtriCure can claim a 2.181% credit on new Ohio jobs tied to that project location.

In all, the authority collectively approved credits for several business expansions expected to result in more than $138 million in new payroll while spurring more than $185 million in investments across Ohio.

Before opening its Mason headquarters in 2015, AtriCure had been based in as many as eight buildings in Butler County’s West Chester Twp.

Founded as a small technology startup, the bioscience manufacturer has grown to a $100 million revenue business by early 2015.

“Innovative advancements and the desire to improve the lives of patients have fueled the growth and expansion of AtriCure’s Ohio-based global headquarters several times in the past decade,” JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said in a statement. “As a strong partner for the state, AtriCure’s continued investment is creating jobs, attracting industry attention, and helping Ohio’s innovation ecosystem thrive.”