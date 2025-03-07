Breaking: Wright State grad wins top documentary prize at Sundance Film Festival

AT&T sells downtown building to investment company for $14.9 million

Montgomery County photo of 205 W. Second St., Dayton.

Montgomery County photo of 205 W. Second St., Dayton.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

AT&T has sold its Second Street tower in Dayton to a private investment company, according to new Montgomery County property transaction records.

AT&T Mobility LLC sold the building at 205 W. 2nd St. downtown to a private investor, Reign Co2 Propco LLC, records show.

ExplorePost-pandemic landscape raises stakes for already challenged downtown offices

The sale price: Nearly $14.9 million. Records give the sale date as Tuesday.

This is tied to a wider series of sales across the AT&T real estate footprint nationally.

AT&T said Jan. 24 it closed on an $850 million sale and leaseback deal with Oklahoma City-based Reign Capital involving 74 properties nationwide.

“The uniquely structured deal unlocks value in otherwise stranded commercial real estate space,” Michael Ford, head of global real estate for AT&T, said in a statement. “It’s a creative solution providing both upfront and long-term value through a revenue sharing model that fits with our broader company and transformation initiatives.”

The seller said the move impacts a “small portion” of AT&T’s portfolio of central offices. “It has no impact on jobs or changes in the services we offer customers,” AT&T said.

In 2021, AT&T executed a similar sale with Reign Capital, involving 13 properties covering over 3 million square feet.

County records say the 10-story building at Second and Wilkinson has nearly 244,000 square feet of space total.

Built in 1940, it was once known as the Ohio Bell Telephone Building.

In Other News
1
One of the last US survivors of Pearl Harbor dies at 102
2
Your guide to fish fry meals on the first Friday of Lent in the Dayton...
3
A pepperoncini martini? Tony & Pete’s in downtown Dayton pouring briny...
4
Winsupply acquires minority stake in a Dayton AI company
5
Fairborn shares look at new Baker Middle School as demolition begins on...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.