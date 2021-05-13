Attempted carjacking, shooting leads to 3 juveniles killed in Riverside crash

Information on the juveniles’ ages and identities were not released, but police reported they were not Riverside residents.

An investigation into the crash revealed the incident began at the Auto Zone parking lot at the Airway Shopping Center, according to police.

The juveniles reportedly attempted to steal a vehicle from a person. The subject did not comply, according to the police statement, and the juveniles fled in another vehicle toward Airway Road.

The person followed the juveniles, trying to get the vehicle’s license plate. People in the vehicle with the juveniles shot the at potential carjacking subject, but that person was not hit, according to police.

The two vehicles eventually crashed, and the vehicle the juveniles were inside to hit a tree.

A further investigation revealed the vehicle the juveniles were inside was reported stolen in Dayton.

The Riverside Police Department Investigations Section is continuing to look into the incident.

We will update this story as more information is released.