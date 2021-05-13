Dayton man ejected from SUV, killed in rollover crash in Darke County

A 28-year-old Dayton man died after he was thrown from an SUV during a rollover crash in Patterson Twp. in Darke County Thursday morning.
Seth J. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at Willowdell and Day roads around 4:27 a.m. along with the Osgood fire and rescue crews.
Davis was driving a blue 2000 Chevrolet Tracker south on Willowdell Road when he went off the right side of the road and overcorrected, crossing the centerline, according to a preliminary investigation.
The SUV went off the side of the road again, rolling multiple times and throwing Davis from the vehicle. The SUV then came to a stop in a field.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and the Darke County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene for further investigation.
The crash remains under investigation at this time. We will update this story as more information is available.