Attracting and retaining talent is forum topic

Ideas for attracting and retaining talent in the Dayton region will be discussed at a forum planned for Sept. 15 in Dayton by the First Suburbs Consortium of Dayton and the National League of Cities.
Registration is now open for the forum, which will feature a variety of business, government, development, healthcare, education and nonprofit leaders.
They will discuss national best practices for attracting and retaining talent, ideas to address areas of concern, such as the region’s slow population growth, and identify opportunities for regional collaboration.
It will be held at Sinclair Community College’s David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center in Building 12 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $35.
Among the speakers are: J.P. Nauseef, president and chief executive officer of Jobs Ohio; Jeff Hoagland, president of the Dayton Development Coalition; Cassie Barlow, president of the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education; Rebecca Schretter, vice president talent strategy at CareSource and Erik Collins, director of Montgomery County community and economic development.
Credit: Contributed
Register online at firstsuburbsdayton.org/upcoming-events/.
For more information visit the First Suburbs Consortium of Dayton website.
Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook