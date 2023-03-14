Audit: Jefferson Twp. kept paying worker who quit, made financial errors in 2021

The Ohio Auditor’s Office reported the township’s former administrative assistant, Adrianne Jones, was paid through May 27, 2021, despite resigning on April 16, 2021. She was paid $2,061 that could not be substantiated, according to the report.

The state noted Steve Woolf, the former township administrator, was responsible for making sure Jones was removed from payroll following her resignation and that Trustee Mike McLaughlin and former Trustees James McGuire and Roy Mann Sr. approved the payroll. The state issued a “finding for recovery” of the $2,061 against Jones, and also issued findings against the four township officials.