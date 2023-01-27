Auditor honors top dog in Montgomery County

The No. 3 license was presented to Santiago, a 5-year-old Coton de Tulear owned by Lourdes Maurice. Santiago frequently travels the world with Maurice, who provides updates on their adventures to the dog’s thousands of followers on View this profile on Instagram

“We were thrilled to recognize Sophie, Sailor and Santiago as the county’s top dogs for 2023,” Keith said. “I want to thank Teresa Huber and Lourdes Maurice for their generous support of the humane society.”

The top three licenses were donated by Keith to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. They were auctioned during the Pet Afflaire Gala in November, which raised $18,000 for the animal welfare agency, more than any year before, the release stated.

County Commissioners Judy Dodge, Debbie Lieberman and Carolyn Rice also attended the Thursday ceremony, which also is a reminder for dog owners to obtain or renew licenses by the Jan. 31 deadline. The fee is $20 if the dog has been spayed or neutered and $24 for unaltered dogs, with some exceptions; however, after Jan. 31 the license fee doubles.

“It only takes one time for your dog to get loose, and the license fee will prove its value,” Lieberman said. “We want pets where they belong — at home with their families. Dog licenses make that happen.”

Dog licenses help owners reunite with lost pets because they can be used as a quick and accurate way of notifying the owner if a dog is found. In 2022, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center helped return more than 300 lost dogs to their owners. Revenue from license sales support the ARC in their mission of caring for animals in need. It also is Ohio law that all dogs 3 months or older be licensed.

Dog licenses can be purchased online at www.mcohio.org/dogs and in person at more than a dozen stores and agencies throughout the county, as well as the County Administration Building and ARC.