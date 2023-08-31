August’s most-read stories: Buc-ee’s, fatal school bus crash, a rare B-17 ‘Swoose’ and more

Here is a look at the most-read Dayton Daily News stories for the month of August on our website and news app:

Ohio more aggressive than other states in going after estates from Medicaid recipients

Ohio is more aggressive than most states in recouping Medicaid expenses from the estates of deceased recipients, a Dayton Daily News investigation found.

Groups that advocate for seniors say changes to state policy should be considered. One agency that advises Congress wants to “ease the burden of estate recovery” across the U.S.

Ohio is one of 15 states that puts liens on Medicaid recipients’ properties. The Dayton Daily News recently revealed how this policy can force people from homes after their loved ones die.

Buc-ee’s new Dayton area location will be one of the largest nationwide

The new Buc-ee’s coming to Huber Heights will be one of the largest Buc-ee’s in the nation when it opens.

Ohio’s first store for the chain will have 74,000 square feet of retail space, according to plans submitted to the city. That’s the same size as a Buc-ee’s in Tennessee that, for now, holds the world record for the world’s largest convenience store. But both those stores will be eclipsed by a new Buc-ee’s of more than 75,000 square feet that is under construction in Luling, Texas.

To give a little perspective, the new Huber Heights Buc-ee’s will be:

Ohio Issue 1: Here’s how local counties voted

Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 by a 57-43 ratio. The measure would have made it much harder for Ohio citizens to change their Constitution. The vote count varied dramatically, with smaller rural counties having the highest “yes” totals.

Below are the Election Night totals from local counties:

Driver accused in fatal Clark County school bus crash denied lower bond

A judge Monday rejected a request to reduce the bond of the driver accused of causing a crash with a school bus, killing one student and injuring about two dozen children.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, faces a $100,000 cash or surety bond for a fourth-degree felony vehicular homicide charge. Judge Daniel Carey last week cited Joseph’s risk for flight as the reason for the high bond.

The case was scheduled to go in front of the grand jury today, where Joseph may face additional charges.

‘A very cool story.’ Air Force Museum shows off ultra rare B-17 ‘Swoose’

The painstaking restoration of the world’s only B-17 “D” in a hangar on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area B exemplifies the kind of work to which National Museum of the U.S. Air Force personnel have been dedicated every day for 100 years.

The oldest B-17 in existence, it is perhaps unique in having served from just hours after the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941 to the end of the Second World War in September 1945, first as a bomber and then as a “VIP” transport, museum curators say.

“It has quite the history,” said Chad Vanhook, restoration lead specialist at the museum.

Ohio inspectors find hundreds of problems at CVS pharmacies

In the wake of news about Ohio regulators’ findings at severely understaffed CVS pharmacies, numerous current and recent CVS workers in Ohio and elsewhere have said the problems are not limited to the nine stores the Ohio Board of Pharmacy has issued reports on.

Meanwhile, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the findings in the reports “very concerning” and said that his office is “collecting information” about whether some CVS practices have violated state antitrust laws.

On July 7, the Capital Journal reported on eight Ohio CVS stores, including some in the Dayton area, where the Board of Pharmacy found rampant turnover due to understaffing in inspections that took place between 2020 and last year. Inspectors found hundreds of problems, including dirty conditions, lack of controls over dangerous drugs and wait times as long as a month for prescriptions. They also found adulterated and expired drugs on CVS pharmacy shelves.

Buc-ee’s aims to open first Ohio location along I-70

Area fans of Buc-ee’s, a convenience store and fueling center chain with a devoted following, may soon have a much shorter distance to drive.

Plans submitted to the city of Huber Heights show a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s on a 52-acre site at the northeast corner of the Interstate 70/Ohio 235 interchange, according to an Aug. 9 memorandum from Interim City Planner Aaron Sorrell to Huber Heights Planning Commission.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore took to Facebook to celebrate the news.

“Yes, this is in Huber Heights, not New Carlisle or Park Layne,” Gore said in the post. “Representatives from Buc-ee’s will be at the planning commission meeting on Tuesday August 15th. You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches. Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-cee’s. We’re ... happy to have you.”

After Dayton man’s partner died, Ohio Medicaid came after his house

Joseph Applegate fought the Medicaid estate recovery letter he received from Ohio seeking to collect his home. He stopped the process, but nine years later the lien on his house remains.

The Dayton man said he was surprised to get an Ohio Attorney General’s Office notice after his longtime partner, Brenda Pierce, died in 2014 at age 58.

Applegate said his name is on the home loan and he paid the mortgage every month, but the first name on the deed was Pierce, who was among millions of Ohio Medicaid enrollees.

Twin brothers arrested in Dayton connected to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Twin brothers from Dayton were arrested in July on federal charges that they had been part of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and entered the breached building.

Robert Walter Hanna and Steven Louis Jordan Hanna, 38, were both arrested July 18 in Dayton and charged in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, all misdemeanors.

According to a statement of facts filed in federal court, the Hanna brothers were identified in publicly available video footage and U.S. Capitol Police surveillance footage entering the U.S. Capitol building as part of the riot.

Exotic dancers club proposed for Dayton neighborhood; project faces significant opposition

The owner of an auto parts store in Dayton’s Edgemont neighborhood wants to turn the property into a new adult entertainment venue that offers nude exotic dancing and pole dancing.

Dayton does not have a business like this anywhere in the city, and it would provide a legal and popular form of entertainment, said DeQuan Heard, who owns the auto sales business at 1600 S. Broadway St.

“It’s an entertainment business and there’s no (adult) entertainment companies even in the city at all, let alone the Edgemont district,” he said. “We think they are much needed.”

