Exotic dancers club proposed for Dayton neighborhood; project faces significant opposition

The owner of an auto parts store in Dayton’s Edgemont neighborhood wants to turn the property into a new adult entertainment venue that offers nude exotic dancing and pole dancing.

Dayton does not have a business like this anywhere in the city, and it would provide a legal and popular form of entertainment, said DeQuan Heard, who owns the auto sales business at 1600 S. Broadway St.

“It’s an entertainment business and there’s no (adult) entertainment companies even in the city at all, let alone the Edgemont district,” he said. “We think they are much needed.”

However, multiple neighbors, organizations and the West Priority Land Use Board oppose the project, which needs zoning approval to proceed.

“This proposal cheapens the neighborhood and diminishes the value of our neighbors’ homes and our new state-of-the art building,” Gina McFarlane-El, CEO with the nearby Five Rivers Health Centers said in a letter opposing the proposal. “More importantly, it does not uplift the neighborhood that we all have been working hard to improve.”

Heard said he would like to turn his auto store into an adult theater that has live dancing and live music performances that include exotic dancers and similar kinds of entertainment.

His auto business is called Sugar Daddy’s Auto Sales, and Heard said he might keep the Sugar Daddy’s name if he is allowed to create a new adult theater. Heard said the auto parts store only occupies a fraction of the building.

The 4,140-square-foot store is in an industrial zoning district that only allows adult entertainment businesses as a conditional use.

The store is near a towing company, a cemetery and other commercial properties.

The store also is across the street from multiple homes, and there are roughly 10 residential properties within 0.2 miles of Sugar Daddy’s on Broadway Street.

Heard needs and is seeking zoning variances because the proposed adult entertainment facility is within 500 feet of a residential district and the property has less than one-third of the required amount of parking, according to a staff report.

Heard said the Edgemont neighborhood has virtually no entertainment, and this would be a good addition.

Heard said he would have robust security measures in place to ensure there would not be public safety problems. He said the business would be a responsible neighbor and would have good management.

He said the business may have a minimum age restriction of 25 or older.

City of Dayton staff are recommending denial of Heard’s conditional use and variance requests.

Staff said the applicant provided minimal documentation for potential security on the property. They also said adult entertainment businesses are not supposed to be within 500 feet of a residential zoning district boundary.

Staff said the project likely would increase noise and sound pollution.

Edgemont has seen a significant amount of recent investment, and the neighborhood is building momentum, said Caitlin Jacob, project manager with CityWide.

“Adding this undesirable use so close to a residential district would actively undermine this momentum,” she said.