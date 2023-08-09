Ohio Issue 1: How did your county vote?

Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 by a 57-43 ratio. The measure would have made it much harder for Ohio citizens to change their Constitution. The vote count varied dramatically, with smaller rural counties having the highest “yes” totals.

Ohio Issue 1 voting results Location Yes No Turnout Statewide 43.0% 57.0% 38.5% Montgomery County 39.1% 60.9% 37.1% Greene County 49.5% 50.5% 42.8% Clark County* 50.0% 50.0% 37.1% Butler County 50.3% 49.7% 35.3% Warren County 52.8% 47.2% 41.9% Miami County 61.8% 38.2% 41.6% Champaign County 62.3% 37.7% 39.1% Preble County 67.7% 32.3% 38.5% Darke County 75.1% 24.9% 44.3% Source: Ohio Secretary of State and county boards of election. * Clark County had 16,014 yes votes and 16,015 no votes.