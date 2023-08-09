Ohio Issue 1: How did your county vote?

Local News
By
21 minutes ago
X

Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 by a 57-43 ratio. The measure would have made it much harder for Ohio citizens to change their Constitution. The vote count varied dramatically, with smaller rural counties having the highest “yes” totals.

Ohio Issue 1 voting results

LocationYesNoTurnout
Statewide43.0%57.0%38.5%
Montgomery County39.1%60.9%37.1%
Greene County49.5%50.5%42.8%
Clark County*50.0%50.0%37.1%
Butler County50.3%49.7%35.3%
Warren County52.8%47.2%41.9%
Miami County61.8%38.2%41.6%
Champaign County62.3%37.7%39.1%
Preble County67.7%32.3%38.5%
Darke County75.1%24.9%44.3%
Source: Ohio Secretary of State and county boards of election. * Clark County had 16,014 yes votes and 16,015 no votes.
In Other News
1
Crime up in downtown Dayton, but homicide is first since Oregon...
2
Issue 1, what they said: Legislators, Biden, teachers, abortion foes...
3
Miami Twp. looking for public input on parks plan
4
Issue 1 reaction: ‘Question worth asking’ or ‘tremendous overreach’?
5
Woman dies after crash behind Dayton gas station

About the Author

Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top