Ohio Issue 1: How did your county vote?

Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 by a 57-43 ratio. The measure would have made it much harder for Ohio citizens to change their Constitution. The vote count varied dramatically, with smaller rural counties having the highest “yes” totals.
Ohio Issue 1 voting results
|Location
|Yes
|No
|Turnout
|Statewide
|43.0%
|57.0%
|38.5%
|Montgomery County
|39.1%
|60.9%
|37.1%
|Greene County
|49.5%
|50.5%
|42.8%
|Clark County*
|50.0%
|50.0%
|37.1%
|Butler County
|50.3%
|49.7%
|35.3%
|Warren County
|52.8%
|47.2%
|41.9%
|Miami County
|61.8%
|38.2%
|41.6%
|Champaign County
|62.3%
|37.7%
|39.1%
|Preble County
|67.7%
|32.3%
|38.5%
|Darke County
|75.1%
|24.9%
|44.3%
