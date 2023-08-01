Twin brothers arrested in Dayton connected to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A set of local twin brothers was arrested in July on federal charges that they had been part of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and entered the breached building.

Steven Louis Jordan Hanna and Robert Walter Hanna were both arrested July 18 in Dayton and charged in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, all misdemeanors.

According to a statement of facts filed in federal court, the Hanna brothers were identified in publicly available video footage and U.S. Capitol Police surveillance footage entering the U.S. Capitol building as part of the riot.

The footage shows the twins sitting in front of a line of law enforcement officers on the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol building, then later shows them outside the broken windows near the Senate Wing Door as another individual climbs into the window and seems to be engaging with law enforcement, according to court documents.

Finally, footage from inside the building show the Hannas enter through the Parliamentarian door and move with the rioters through the building before they are stopped by law enforcement officers and finally leave through the building’s north door, court documents said.

The brothers have had their first appearance by video and are scheduled to be back in federal court on Aug. 17.

Steven and Robert Hanna are part of a group of over a dozen people in the greater Dayton area that have been arrested connected to the riot on Jan. 6.

That includes Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl of Champaign County; Brandon and Stephanie Miller of Bradford; Bennie and Sandra Parker of Morrow; David Mehaffie of Kettering; Jared Samuel Kastner of Beavercreek; Kenneth Duncan Massie, who was arrested in Dayton; Terry Lindsey of Piqua; Timothy Hart of Huber Heights; Walter Messer of Englewood; Therese Borgerding of Piqua; and Dean Robert Harshman of Waynesville.